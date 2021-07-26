Eddie Guerrero Trends On Social Media After Fan Says He Was A “B+” Player

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A Twitter user’s comment about the late Eddie Guerrero being a “B+” player went viral with numerous fans and wrestling personalities coming to Guerrero’s defense. There ended up being over 15,000 tweets and the site had the following caption under Guerrero’s name…

“Fans defend and praise late wrestler Eddie Guerrero after he was called ‘a B+ player’”

Here was the original tweet which was later deleted by the fan:

Here were responses from Mick Foley, Chavo Guerrero, and others:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR