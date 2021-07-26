Eddie Guerrero Trends On Social Media After Fan Says He Was A “B+” Player

A Twitter user’s comment about the late Eddie Guerrero being a “B+” player went viral with numerous fans and wrestling personalities coming to Guerrero’s defense. There ended up being over 15,000 tweets and the site had the following caption under Guerrero’s name…

“Fans defend and praise late wrestler Eddie Guerrero after he was called ‘a B+ player’”

Here was the original tweet which was later deleted by the fan:

if you've never seen an Eddie Guerrero match just say that pic.twitter.com/C8t6BCRnMJ — Himbo-Sapien (@MaskofIo99) July 25, 2021

Here were responses from Mick Foley, Chavo Guerrero, and others:

Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player. End of discussion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021

Irony….Some “Never Was” talking out of his ass, denouncing Eddie’s greatness, & causing Eddie’s millions of fans to come to his defense. Haha. Thank you Wrestling fans! You Are The Best!!! 😀🤙🏼🙏🏼 EDDIE EDDIE EDDIE! — Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) July 25, 2021

Someone slates Eddie Guerrero. Thousands of people defend Eddie Guerrero causing him to trend worldwide. Reminding everyone of how awesome Eddie was. You love to see it. — Wrestling Jebus (@WrestlingJebus) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero was a master of his craft and an incredible talent. In the ring and on the mic, he was top tier. Disrespecting his name for likes or clout isn't clever or wise, it shows you don't know what you're talking about.pic.twitter.com/EcxIcocL0T — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero is one of the best ever to do it. Definitely not a B+ player — The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 25, 2021

Them: “Eddie Guerrero is a B+ player” Me: pic.twitter.com/czVH790zDJ — Cream Team (@JuliMiyagi) July 25, 2021

Imagine your tweet being so wrong it causes Eddie Guerrero to trend at number one in America because so many people disagreed with you. I’d never come back on Twitter fr. 😂 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 25, 2021