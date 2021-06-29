Eddie Kingston Addresses His Promo About WWE From After Dynamite Ended

While speaking with Dominic & Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com, Eddie Kingston addressed his post-Dynamite promo from this past Saturday. During the promo, Kingston mentioned WWE:

“The competition sometimes doesn’t wanna hear their fans. I guess I’m burning another bridge–Surprise! Ladies and gentleman, AEW cares about their fans, because we’re not just here to get ourselves a paycheck.”

Kingston received some criticism for his comments and here was his response:

“Let’s all calm down. You think I’m going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They’re paying me! They’re putting me on national television after – it’ll be 20 years in October. Of course I’m gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they’re allowed to mention our names,” Kingston explained, “they’ll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It’s just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW’s my team. That’s my squad.”

“Man, competition’s good. Watch pro wrestling. I don’t care. I grew up during days in the ’90s where you had guys in ECW calling out everybody. You had WCW doing everything they could to beat World Wrestling Federation at the time. They did too! It’s good! Competition’s good y’all! Because then everybody watches pro wrestling. When everybody watches it, for those who are into it for this, this happens [indicates making money]. I’m into it because I love it, I never want to do anything else, but anyway I digress cause I could keep talking, but for what happened, for the after-show,” Kingston said, “let everyone go home happy, people got butthurt and some didn’t, everyone relax. Let’s love it. Let’s love this. Let’s relax.”