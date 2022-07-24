Eddie Kingston Announced for House Of Glory’s ‘High Intensity’ Event

AEW Star Eddie Kingston has been confirmed for House of Glory’s “High Intensity” event next month.

He will work the show alongside Naomichi Marufuji and other AEW stars including Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

The event takes place on Sunday, August 28, at the Terminal 5 venue in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Here is the updated card:

– Killer Kross vs. Low Ki

– World Heavyweight Championship Final Round Match: Fatu vs. Brody King

– House of Black (Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews)

– HOG Crown Jewel Champion Charles Mason

– Naomichi Marufuji

You can check out the announcement below: