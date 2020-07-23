Eddie Kingston Comments On His AEW Dynamite Debut

Indy wrestler Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut on this week’s Dynamite in a losing effort to TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. Kingston did a post-match interview and he’s what he had to say:

“I learned a long time ago in this life…you never lose, you learn, and, uh, I learned tonight that Cody is the better man. He’s the better grappler, he was the better fighter—but just tonight. I’ve been doing this for a very long time. I’m not gonna say the year, the number or all that jazz, ’cause that’s just pitiful to say, in my opinion. […] I have nothing else in this life that I love doing. So whether AEW brings me back or not, I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off ’cause I have nothing else but this. I chose to have nothing else but this.”