AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston recently appeared on an episode of the First Coast Living program, where he talked about a number of topics including his rise to the top of the company.

Kingston said, “I just fought people and beat everybody up. It’s just simple. I do my job and that’s it. I connect with the people. For some reason, people like me, and that’s how it happens.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)