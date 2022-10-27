Eddie Kingston Comments on Why There Has Been Backstage Turmoil in AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston allegedly got into a verbal altercation on August 10th, 2022 in Minneapolis, at AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event, which resulted in Kingston’s two-week suspension.

Kingston discussed the reasons behind the backstage turmoil during an appearance on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat! podcast.

“It’s real simple. You’ve got a lot of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW. So when you’ve got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don’t know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back.”

“I had an H.R. meeting a couple days ago telling me I can’t beat up people in the ring when I want to. We’re all trying to be good. We’re all trying to be professional. Their words, not mine.”

