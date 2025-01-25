Eddie Kingston Confirms In-Ring Return Plans

AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke with Cezar Bononi about several topics, including how he isn’t done in the ring yet and is working hard on a return.

Kingston said, “I will. I never doubted that I’ll come back. No, I got more shit to do. Being the top guy in the business is still a goal. Everybody wants to do the Tokyo Dome, which I get, I want to do that too. Somehow I want to do Budokan. If I do Budokan, I’m retiring. My favorite match ever was in the Budokan. I got more s**t I gotta do before I call it. You know me, once I’m done, [I’ll be in the] middle of nowhere. I don’t want to be nowhere near the business. I just got more s**t I gotta do. I never doubted coming back. It’s just the work I know I have to put in, and it’s like ugh, f**k, you know what I mean? [Laughs] When the surgery first happened, I was like, yeah, I could take breaks. But now the goal I want to hit, it’s like I can’t. I don’t have time.”

You can check out Kingston’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)