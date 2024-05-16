Eddie Kingston Confirms Leg Injury Following AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eddie Kingston suffered an injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence and as seen on Wednesday’s Dynamite, the Young Bucks said Kingston had been bitten by “the injury bug.”

Kingston took to his Instagram immediately following Dynamite and confirmed the leg injury by sharing a pic of himself in a wheel chair with a leg brace and writing, “Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.” –Dan Gable

You can check out Kingston’s post below.