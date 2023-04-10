Eddie Kingston Dealing With Injury, AEW Title Match Possibly Happening At NJPW PPV

The AEW International Championship could be defended at the upcoming NJPW Collision In Philadelphia pay-per-view.

Eddie Kingston was supposed to face Gabriel Kidd at the NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event on April 16, but the company announced on Sunday night that Kingston is injured and will be unable to compete. Instead, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will face Kidd in a title match if he is still champion.

Cassidy is set to defend against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He recently defeated Dralistico in the Battle of the Belts VI.

There has been no word on when Kingston was injured or how long he will be out. On March 31, he faced ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Supercard of Honor. Kingston did not work the ROH TV tapings at the AEW show on Wednesday and Friday.

The NJPW Collision In Philadelphia event will be broadcast live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday, April 16. This will take place the day after the New Japan Pro Wrestling Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington, DC. FITE is currently offering a $29.99 bundle that includes both events, while Capital Collision is priced separately at $19.99 and Collision In Philadelphia is priced at $14.99. Both events will also be available on a weekly basis through NJPW Strong On Demand at a later date.

The current card for NJPW Collision In Philadelphia is shown below, along with the aforementioned tweet:

ROH Pure Rules Match

Alex Coughlin vs. Tracy Williams

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Contender’s Tournament

Lance Archer vs. Juice Robinson

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Gabriel Kidd

This will be a title match if Cassidy remains champion.

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA and Chase Owens vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser

NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion TJP vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Lio Rush

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado and Volador Jr. vs. Kevin Knight and Delirious