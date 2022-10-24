Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Believes There Are Backstage Fights in AEW

AEW is currently dealing with the fallout of several separate physical altercations that occurred backstage in recent weeks.

As PWMania.com previously reported, an altercation took place after the conclusion of the AEW All Out press conference, and it involved The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. , Eddie Kingston was suspended for giving Sammy Guevara a pie-faced, and the third altercation had taken place between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. According to reports, Andrade struck Guevara, leading to his suspension.

During an interview with ESPR, Kingston discussed his belief that the feuds that take place behind the scenes in AEW are caused by people who do not know “how to use their words.”

“It’s real simple, you have a bunch of people back there with egos,” Kingston said. “Some people believe other people don’t deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW, so when you have a bunch of men and women who don’t know how to use their words, things are going to happen in the back.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: