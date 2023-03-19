Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Deleted His Twitter Account

Eddie Kingston understands both the advantages and disadvantages of using Twitter.

Kingston, a fan favorite in AEW and ROH, was recently pulled from OTT Wrestling events this weekend due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kingston deleted his Twitter account after this announcement, with no explanation until now.

Some fans suspected it had something to do with his removal from the show, but this is apparently not the case.

Kingston explained on Instagram that he deactivated his Twitter account after seeing the negative comments directed at fellow AEW star Riho after the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion returned to the promotion this week.

He said, “Terry Funk is the G.O.A.T. I got rid of my tweeter because I saw some evil sh*t tweeted at Riho and I’m done.”

You can check out Kingston’s Instagram post below: