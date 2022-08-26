Eddie Kingston Fires Back at a Former WCW Wrestler and Addresses His Suspension

Eddie Kingston was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Sammy Guevara on August 10, 2022 in Minneapolis (during AEW’s Quake by the Lake Dynamite/Rampage event), which led in a dispute that resulted in Kingston being suspended for two weeks.

The following is what former WCW superstar Disco Inferno had to say about the situation, “You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain’t a man.”

Kingston gave a response and publicly addressed his suspension:

“Trying to be the bigger person as they say. But come on man there is so much ho shit coming out of people’s mouths.”

“Last thing I will say about my suspension. I was wrong in the wrong for touching another man’s face. Let it go!”

“AEW did a mil in ratings right? Let’s talk about that. Let’s talk about how Mox ripped the head of a snake on live TV. Let’s talk about how great my best friend penta match was.”

Kingston also quoted Chris Jericho, “‘Never totally bury your opponent.’ This is one of the first lessons about promos that Chris Jericho learned according to his first book “A Lions Tale: Around the World in Spandex”

