Eddie Kingston Hopes To Be Back In AEW By April Or May Of 2025

Eddie Kingston recently appeared as a guest on The DAVINci Report for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, “The Mad King” gave an update on the injuries that have kept him on the sidelines for the past several months, noting he hopes to be back in AEW by April or May of 2025.

“Just healing up from a fracture of my tibia, strain on my meniscus, and I had to get my ACL replaced,” Kingston said. “A lot of fun.”

He added, “It’s been a process. It’s going good, until my insurance acts up, and that’s when I get annoyed. Insurance is a fraud, folks. Just throwing that out there. I’m starting to get itchy at home. I can walk now, a little bit. I can walk, I can lift weights. I can do squats a little bit, not too low. Now it’s at the point of, ‘Let’s hurry this up. Let’s get going.'”

