Eddie Kingston Names Japanese Star As Dream Opponent, Talks AEW Grand Slam

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with the folks from Under The Ring for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

While talking with the digital media outlet, “The Mad King” spoke about such topics as his dream Japanese opponent, AEW Grand Slam and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how much he loves the Japanese style of wrestling, calling Jun Akiyama a dream opponent: “I loved every second of it. It’s a style that I enjoy, it’s a style that I’m still studying. The King’s Road, The All-Japan, or the NOAH style, whatever you wanna call it. I’m still studying it, I’ll never learn all of it but that’s the point, I wanna keep learning. Being in there with him was amazing. It was also one of my tests for me to see if I could beat this kid who is a young up and comer and is learning under one of my heros and one of my dream matches, Jun Akiyama. He’s studying under him so if I don’t get the match with Akiyama, this is the closest I’ll get to him.”

On how he wants to face Akiyama at AEW Grand Slam: “That’s where I want Akiyama, put that out there. In a dream world, in a dream scenario, it’s me and Akiyama opening that show. When Tony Khan sees this he’s gonna go, ‘Why? Why are you doing this to me?’”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes.