Eddie Kingston Provides Update On His Recovery From Injury

AEW star Eddie Kingston, who has been out of action for quite some time due to an injury, spoke with PWInsider.com on a number of topics including if there is any update on his recovery from injury and when he could make his return to the company.

Kingston said, “I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it. It is getting better and better everyday. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb s**t I can’t control. So I f***ed up my stomach being an a***ole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be.”

It is believed that Kingston will be medically cleared to return to action sometime this summer.