Eddie Kingston Questions If He Made Right Move By Jumping From AEW To ROH

Did Eddie Kingston do the right thing by jumping from AEW to ROH?

Even “The Mad King” himself is questioning his recent decision.

The AEW veteran who “quit” in a backstage promo last week before turning up and confronting Claudio Castagnoli on the returning episode of ROH TV on HonorClub took to Twitter and commented on the move.

“Did I do the right thing leaving did I always do what I always do and self implode,” Kingston wrote. “Is ROH the right thing, time will tell.”

Kingston added, “People are turning on me again. Munkey, Ruby, Penta Mox all have turned I must move forward.”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW star Eddie Kingston.