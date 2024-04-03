Eddie Kingston Reacts To Several AEW Stars Being Released

AEW’s Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston reacted to the news of several AEW stars being released from the company:

“I’m more worried about Dasha (Kuret) and I’m more worried about Anthony Henry and Stu Grayson and others who got — sorry if I didn’t mention y’all names, no disrespect but I’m worried about them. My heart goes out to them, so I know how it feels to lose a job. Not just that, I mean a job. Either way you look at this, wrestling or not, it’s still a job and that’s how you feed yourself and your family. My heart goes out to them.”

“Whether I knew them, because some I knew very well, some I didn’t. Still, my heart goes out to them. I’m not saying it’s right, I’m not saying it’s wrong. What I am saying, it’s the business. People get hired and fired daily. It’s just part of it but still, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t leave me heartbroken that some of the people like Dasha, that I won’t see every week, that I loved seeing every week, who put a smile on my face every week I saw her.”

