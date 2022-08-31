Eddie Kingston Rematch Announced for AEW All Out Zero Hour, Updated Card

Eddie Kingston is scheduled to appear on the AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-show.

Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara was originally scheduled for All Out, but was axed after a backstage altercation between the two resulted in Kingston’s two-week suspension, which is no longer in effect.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii for Sunday’s All Out Zero Hour Pre-show. Khan stated that the Zero Hour pre-show will be loaded, but as of this writing, only Kingston vs. Ishii has been announced.

“For the 1st time since 2018 #ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv! See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

He then added in a follow-up tweet, “At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at 7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed on Sunday 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision, THIS Sunday @AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2”

Kingston vs. Ishii will be a rematch from the May 14 NJPW Capital Collision event. Ishii won the match, which lasted longer than 15 minutes. There is currently no indication as to whether Guevara and Tay Melo will be included on the All Out card.

Apparently, AEW is now billing their pre-shows as Zero Hour, which ROH has been using for some time. Zero Hour was used for the inaugural All In event in 2018, and MLW has also used the name in the past. This Sunday at 7pm ET, the All Out pre-show will air for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled to take place this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. AEW will be announcing more matches soon. Below is the updated card:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

