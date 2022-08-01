Eddie Kingston Reveals He Had a Bad Feeling About Jonathan Gresham

Jonathan Gresham lost the ROH World Heavyweight Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view after holding the belt for 224 days. He asked Ring of Honor to let him go on the day of the show.

Gresham had previously worked twice for AEW as well as various other promotions before this bout.

As was previously mentioned, Gresham yelled at AEW/ROH President Tony Khan during their meeting and showed obvious signs of frustration. In interviews prior to the incident, Gresham had claimed that he had not spoken to Khan much.

AEW Star Eddie Kingston made the following remarks about Gresham while signing autographs at Highspots Superstore:

“Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way,” Kingston said. “I don’t know. I just have a bad feeling.”

Gresham was said to be taking time off from wrestling shortly after the news broke that he wanted to leave his contract with ROH/AEW. Gresham’s release from the promotion is still pending.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.