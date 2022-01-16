Eddie Kingston Reveals He Is Working On Getting Into Better Shape

During an appearance on the Battleground, AEW star Eddie Kingston talked about getting into better shape for a possible run as World Champion:

“To stand out, I’m just gonna be me so you take me for who I am. Do you know what I mean? What you see on screen is not fake. That’s who I am 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Physically, I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? And I try every day, folks. I try every day, but like being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like Ice Cream, so I gotta work on that. I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be World Champion, and I also want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.”