Eddie Kingston Reveals Specific Match That Influenced Him

Eddie Kingston is a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, and he has been known to sing the praises of the wrestling greats who got their start in Japan. He has stated in the past that he believes there have only been two perfect wrestlers throughout history, and those wrestlers are Kenta Kobashi and Terry Funk.

Kobashi, Akira Taue, Toshiaki Kawada, and Mitsuharu Misawa make up the “four pillars” of All Japan Pro Wrestling and are considered to be Kingston’s version of the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The AEW star discussed the specific match that was instrumental in his development as a wrestler in a post that he made on Twitter.

“Kawada vs Misawa 1995-07-24 is the match where you can see Toshiaki Kawada’s influence on me and my Pro Wrestling Style,” Kingston wrote.