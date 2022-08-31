Eddie Kingston Says Claudio Castagnoli is Not a Good Person, Talks on Tony Khan

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with The PWI Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Kingston was asked how he’s doing with his mental health issues:

“It’s an everyday struggle. It’s not like I could tell you, ‘Look at me. I’m finally mature and everything is great and dandy.’ No, there’s still days. There’s still moments. Instead of holding on to things, now I’m able to sort of let go. It still takes me a while to let go of stuff. With Punk, I don’t know if I’m ever going to let go. Stuff with Claudio, I’m trying to let go. Stuff with Bryan, I’m trying to let go. There’s a lot of history. I’m trying to be a better person everyday and I’m not a finished product yet. I tell everybody that my final form or my final product is when I’m in the grave.”

When asked if he felt resentment toward Punk, Claudio, and Bryan because they reached the major leagues before he did, Kingston replied:

“No. Not at all. I don’t hate on anybody who makes it and makes money. That doesn’t bother me. It’s who they are as people that bothers me. I don’t care if people do better than me with money and all that stuff. I will never hate on that because this is a business and we all got to try and make a living, but what I will not like and I will not stand for is people who are judgmental like Bryan. Punk, who I think is a liar because he’s lying to everybody showing that he’s a nice guy. Claudio wants to go around telling everybody he’s this nice, loveable guy when I know for a fact that I’ve seen things in the past that he’s not a good person, so he’s lying to people. I won’t stand for that. I don’t need anyone else to believe me, but I know what’s real.”

Kingston was also asked how is his relationship with Tony Khan:

“It’s not my show. The bottom line is it’s Tony’s show, it’s Tony’s money, and whatever he wants goes. I do enjoy working for him because he does let me speak my mind. I now realize after maturing that he doesn’t have to go with what I said, but the fact that he respects me enough to hear me out is enough. So if something gets changed to what I like, awesome. If it doesn’t, cool, it’s not my show. Thank you for letting me speak my peace.”

