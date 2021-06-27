Eddie Kingston Shoots On WWE After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

After the June 26th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Eddie Kingston cut a promo and praised the Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy main event. Kingston said “you will not see that on the other channel” and stated the following about WWE…

“The competition sometimes doesn’t wanna hear their fans. I guess I’m burning another bridge–Surprise! Ladies and gentleman, AEW cares about their fans, because we’re not just here to get ourselves a paycheck. We’re here every week with you guys and we bust our asses, because we love professional wrestling!”