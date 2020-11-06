Eddie Kingston Speaks Out On His Current Spot In AEW

In an interview with SI.com, Eddie Kingston commented on his current spot in AEW:

“I found the perfect home in AEW. WWE has shown interest in the past, but not always as a wrestler. That was always the sticking point. After my match with Cody, they saw me more as a player-coach, and that piqued my interest. My mother made the call. She said I would be happier in AEW than WWE, so I said, ‘OK, that’s where I’ll go.’ You have to be good to your mother; she gave you life. No one will ever know me better than my mother, so I listened to her.”

“If you’re waiting to see Moxley-Omega, then good, keep looking past me. That’s disrespect to me. I’m going to win. If that puts a wrench in some people’s plans, that’s O.K. Those are their plans, not mine. I’m in this business to be the top guy, I’m in this business to be champion. I am working my ass off to prove I can be the world champion for the top company in America. This means everything to me. I will be AEW champion, and when I’m champion, my goal is to be better than ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, so the work never ends.”