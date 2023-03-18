Eddie Kingston Tests Positive For COVID, Pulled From Upcoming Events

Eddie Kingston has tested positive for COVID-19, according to OTT Wrestling. As a result, he will be unable to participate in several upcoming OTT events, including ScrapperMania 7.

Kingston is currently isolated and has deactivated his Twitter account.

The promotion issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately Eddie Kingston has tested positive for Covid and is currently isolated, as a result he can no longer appear at OTT #Wolverhampton #Dublin & #Belfast. However Man Like Dereiss 🆚 NJPWs Gabriel Kidd in Wolverhampton. Davey Richards 🆚 Big Damo in Dublin. Belfast TBC.”

Kingston recently moved to ROH for a feud with World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

You can check out the official announcement below: