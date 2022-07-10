Eddie Kingston Trends After His Physique Is Criticized, WWE Legend Reacts

A Twitter user uploaded screenshots of Eddie Kingston from the July 8th, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage with the caption “what a f*cking athlete.” Kingston was a hot topic on Twitter on Sunday as some users defended him while others criticized his physique.

WWE Legend “X-Pac” Sean Waltman replied to the tweet with the following comments:

“Yeah, there’s no way someone with a beer gut could possibly be a good athlete. #GTFOH”

“Most of these criticisms come from people who don’t have the 1st clue what makes someone a good athlete. FYI: It has zero to do with whether or not you can see their 6 pack.”