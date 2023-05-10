Eddie Kingston Undergoes Hernia Surgery

When a wrestler goes under the knife, it delays things, whether it’s what the promotion has planned for the wrestler or the star missing time in the spotlight inside the squared circle.

AEW/ROH is dealing with this issue now that one of its top stars will be out for several weeks after having a hernia surgically repaired.

Eddie Kingston, as PWMania.com previously reported, announced during Sunday’s ROH TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, that he would be having hernia surgery on Tuesday. Kingston informed fans that he plans to return in six weeks.

Since losing to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on March 31 at the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, the top AEW/ROH star hasn’t worked a match.

Kingston confirmed that he had surgery to fix the problem, as seen below. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.