Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli Now Official For ROH Supercard Of Honor, Updated Line-Up

The matchup between Eddie Kingston and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for ROH Supercard of Honor is now confirmed.

Kingston previously “quit” AEW in order to challenge Castagnoli in ROH. Castagnoli accepted Kingston’s earlier challenge on this week’s ROH TV program, calling Kingston the biggest waste of potential he has ever witnessed.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air on Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

The updated card is below:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match to Crown New ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers vs. other teams TBA

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)