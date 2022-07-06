Eddie Kingston’s Opponent for NJPW Strong High Alert Tapings, Updated Line-up

For the upcoming STRONG High Alert TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Grady Cole Center, NJPW has announced a match change and two new matchups.

Eddie Kingston of AEW was already confirmed for the event, but his opponent has now been made known. That evening, he will compete against former Impact star Jake Something.

Additionally, it was revealed that Kevin Knight and The DKC will compete against The Heat Seekers (Sigmon, Elliot Russell), veteran indie musicians who will be making their debuts.

Finally, it was revealed that El Desperado would be added to the match between Clark Connors and Hiromu Takahashi, making it a Triple Threat.

Here is the updated line-up for the NJPW STRONG High Alert tapings on July 24 in Charlotte:

– Finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions

– Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

– TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

– The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. The Heat Seekers

– Clark Connors vs. El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something