Edge Accepts Austin Theory’s United States Championship Open Challenge

Following his successful United States Championship defense inside Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory spoke at the Elimination Chamber press conference. At the end of his part of the press conference, Theory issued an open challenge for the United States Championship on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Following Theory at the press conference was Edge and Beth Pheonix and much like Theory, Edge spoke after his portion of the press conference, accepting Theory’s challenge.

Raw will be live from Ottawa on 2/20, and Edge even mentioned that it’s been 17-18 years since he’s last wrestled in Ottawa.

Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano inside the Elimination Chamber in a match that has been very well received by the WWE fans.