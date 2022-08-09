Edge Accepts Damian Priest’s Challenge for an Upcoming Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has accepted Damian Priest’s challenge.

Priest challenged The Rated R Superstar on Monday night’s RAW for the RAW episode airing on August 22 two weeks from now. Edge’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host that event at the Scotiabank Arena.

Edge accepted Priest’s challenge and asked him to leave Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at home so they could face each other in the ring, as can be seen in the post-RAW video that was released below. Edge reminded Priest of their history and lashed out at him for wanting to end his career in his hometown.

As shown in the footage below, the storyline involving Edge, The Mysterios, and The Judgment Day continued on this week’s RAW. Dominik Mysterio shoved Edge and didn’t want to hear his apology for the inadvertent Spear he had done last week. Priest and Balor then gave heel promos in the ring, during which Priest challenged Toronto and vowed to defeat Edge in front of his friends and family. Edge then offered to accompany Rey to the ring for his match with Balor after Rey revealed that he doesn’t know where Dominik went after leaving. Rey stated that it would simply make matters worse.

Rey was defeated by Balor in a singles match. Edge appeared during the match and fought Priest through the crowd.

