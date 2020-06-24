Edge Addresses Critics Of His Match At WWE Backlash PPV

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge commented on people that have criticized his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash:

We had Backlash and I was happy with how that turned out. Contrary to the experts, it was not taped over seven or eight hours, it was once, straight through, and then we did four pick-up shots. I’ve seen people complain about the (under the rope) shot of the DDT. That’s a total of two seconds, if that ruined the entire match for you then you have bigger issues. I get it, everyone needs something to complain about, but that was a huge test to see where I’m really at in this new incarnation of how I want to wrestle going forward. I know some of our audience is conditioned to 52 superkick, 82 flip matches. That’s not going to be me. It was never me, but especially not now. I want the match where Bret Hart, Undertaker, and Gerald Brisco are gonna text me after. If that takes a re-education of the industry and fanbase, then so be it.”

“Those pick-up shots, I hated them, and it was my idea. I saw the first cut, without any of that in, and I was like, ‘We don’t need them,’ but Vince loved it. I was like, ‘Damnit, damnit, damnit, now they’re going to be in there,'”

Edge also described the match as a “love letter to wrestling” and hopes to be able to finish the trilogy with Orton down the line.