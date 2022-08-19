Edge Addresses His Locker Room Role, WWE Wanted Him to Work on Creative Team

WWE star Edge recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Edge was asked what his role is in the locker room:

“I’d like to think everybody there knows I’m there, so what do you need? Do you want advice on something? They know I’m wide open. I don’t have my own locker room. I don’t have a bus. I’m in with the boys and we’re talking and we’re working through things.”

“When I was down when I tore my tricep, initially they wanted me to be on the creative team. I tried it for like three weeks and I felt like if I’m a talent, I shouldn’t be in there. You know, I didn’t want to ostracize myself and it didn’t feel right. So I said, well, who needs help with promos. Give me seven people and I’ll zoom with them an hour a day and I will try and help them find a semblance of something that they can connect to and it will translate in the promo, because I find if you have one element of truth in a promo, you can bite into it and it should flavor the rest. So that is fascinating to me and that’s fun.”

“I got helped so often early in my career by the Bad News Browns, the Rick Martels, and the Sweet Daddy Sikis, and the Ron Hutchisons, and the Bret Harts, that if I’m in a position now to be able to parlay some of that knowledge and experience that I’ve had from 30 years of doing this, then that’s another one of the layers of this cake that I wanted to come back and be able to do.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



