Edge Addresses If He Has Come To Any Conclusions About Retiring

WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who faced WWE veteran Sheamus during this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, appeared on the FAN Morning Show prior to SmackDown to talk about a number of topics including how he has surely thought about retiring from in-ring action, but he realizes that he hasn’t come to any conclusions and he is torn.

Edge said, “I can’t say I haven’t thought about it, I have, for sure, but I realize that I haven’t come to any conclusions, and I’m kind of torn, honestly. I don’t want to do this to the point where I don’t feel like I’m able to have the output that I want. Only I know how I feel when I’m deep into a match. ‘Ooff, Okay, didn’t do enough cardio’ or ‘I did all the cardio and still feel this way.’ That’s why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a big ol’ deep breath and decide what that is.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Edge also talked about how his WWE contract will expire at the end of September, but his match against Sheamus was his last contracted match.

Edge said, “My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match. I have a lot of decisions to make. I can’t do it now. I have to see how Friday goes. I know that’s not a clear answer, but I don’t have it yet.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is strong internal belief that Edge could be heading to AEW.

You can check out Edge’s full comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)