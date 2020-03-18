Edge Addresses Match With Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 36

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Edge talked about his match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 36 taking place in the Performance Center:

“Here’s the crazy part. It’s never been done before, right? Or there’s been the empty arena match with Mick [Foley/Mankind] and [The] Rock, but nothing like this. Nothing like WrestleMania in an empty Performance Center. It just hasn’t been done. And sure, it’s not ideal. We all get it, but we have to make do, and we have to figure out, we have to adapt. And that’s what this whole thing will be. I know I feel confident because I know in Randy, I have one of the — and I don’t say this lightly — one of the best ever or possibly — and it’s all subjective — the best to ever do this. You get my brain and his natural ability on this thing, and I’m excited. I’m excited of what we can do and what we can bring to the audience. All bets are off. There are no rules. It’s an entirely blank canvas.”