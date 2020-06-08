Edge Addresses The ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ Tagline

In an interview with ESPN.com, Edge commented on his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash having the “greatest wrestling match ever” tagline:

“I’ll preface all of this with saying there’s no such thing as the greatest match ever. You’re not going to be able to say definitively, what is the greatest song of all time? What is the greatest painting of all time? What is the greatest movie of all time? What is the greatest band of all time? It’s impossible, because there’s no general consensus — you can have great matches, but what is the greatest is going to be different to almost everybody.”

“I just laughed because I didn’t think it was serious. Then I realized fairly quickly it was. Then my reaction was, is this wise, because anytime you say something the greatest ever beforehand, you’re setting yourself up for failure. And I don’t ever want to think that way. I need to think the opposite of that. I can’t control the court of public opinion. I need to do and be proud of the work that I put in.”

“All I can do is take it as if this is all just a bonus and in a weird way, a compliment. Or it’s a giant rib. I don’t know.”