Edge and Beth Phoenix Returning to the Ring at WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Line-Up

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix will team up to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber.

The Grit Couple came to the ring to call out The Judgment Day to start tonight’s RAW. The back-and-forth on the mic resulted in Phoenix issuing the Elimination Chamber challenge. Ripley was said to be on a WWE promotional tour at the time, but Balor and Dominik Mysterio accepted the challenge on her behalf. Balor, Mysterio, and Damien Priest triple-teamed Edge until The Street Profits made the save.

Edge and Phoenix will compete in their second tag team match. At the 2022 Royal Rumble, they defeated The Miz and Maryse in their first match. Balor and Ripley have previously worked together in six-person and eight-person matches, but this is their first standard mixed tag team match.

This tag team match will almost certainly lead to Edge vs. Balor at WrestleMania 39, potentially inside Hell In A Cell.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be broadcast live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday, February 18.

The updated card is shown below, along with related RAW shots:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley