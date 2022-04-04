Edge and Damian Priest Form Alliance At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting his new faction.

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw Edge defeat AJ Styles after a hard-fought back & forth bout. The finish saw Damian Priest appear at ringside, distracting Styles while he was on the apron preparing for a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ finally went for the move but Edge met him in the air with a big Spear.

After the match, Priest entered the ring and dropped down to one knee in front of Edge. Edge also looked on from one knee as they both began a sinister laugh. Priest and Edge then stood tall together with their arms in the air to end the segment.

The angle at WrestleMania Saturday comes after it was reported earlier this week how WWE had plans for a new heel stable for Edge on RAW. The report noted that WWE had discussed members of the group, including Priest.

There’s no word yet on who else will be added to the new stable with Edge and Priest, or what they will be called, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more from WrestleMania Sunday. Below are several shots from Edge vs. Styles and Priest’s appearance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Sunday night: