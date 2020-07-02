Edge And Triple H React To Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher Great American Bash Match

Triple H and Edge had positive reactions to tonight’s NXT Great American Bash match between Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan, which Thatcher won by submission.
Edge wrote: “I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB”
Triple H added: “I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN… it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB”
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 2, 2020
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020