Edge And Triple H React To Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher Great American Bash Match

Triple H and Edge had positive reactions to tonight’s NXT Great American Bash match between Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan, which Thatcher won by submission.

Edge wrote: “I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB”

Triple H added: “I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN… it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB”

Here is video from the match-

