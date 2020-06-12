Edge And Randy Orton Comment On Sunday’s Backlash PPV Match

Randy Orton took to Twitter today to comment on Sunday’s WWE Backlash match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which is being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” by the company.

He wrote, “2 days until the #greatestwrestlingmatchever at #WWE #Backlash tune in to see if we deliver, or shit the bed!”

Edge has also been tweeting on Sunday’s match. For the past several days he has been commenting on the all things “greatest ever” to joke about the big match.

“Heading into #Backlash and all things GREATEST EVER…I give to your suspicious little ears the GREATEST WORKOUT PLAYLIST EVER,” he wrote when tweeting a link to his WWE Music workout playlist on Apple Music.

You can see Orton’s full tweet below, along with several of Edge’s recent joke tweets:

2 days until the #greatestwrestlingmatchever at #WWE #Backlash tune in to see if we deliver, or shit the bed! — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 12, 2020

I just sang the GREATEST BEDTIME LULLABY EVER to Ruby. Seriously on point for #Backlash this Sunday — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020

I am currently drinking the GREATEST COFFEE EVER. #Backlash — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020

Heading into #Backlash and all things GREATEST EVER…I give to your suspicious little ears the GREATEST WORKOUT PLAYLIST EVER https://t.co/M36zChqxUp — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 10, 2020

I just did the GREATEST POISON RANA OFF OF A PICKUP TRUCK TO AN ARMADILLO EVER. #Backlash — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 11, 2020