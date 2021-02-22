Edge And Roman Reigns Comment On WrestleMania 37

Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are already going back & forth on Twitter to push their WrestleMania 37 match.

Edge took to Twitter this morning and commented on the big match planned for April. “Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said,” Edge wrote.

The Tribal Chief responded with a warning for The Rated R Superstar. “When it’s done. You’ll write ‘My Tribal Chief’,” Reigns wrote.

As noted, Edge attacked Reigns with a Spear at last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, right after Reigns retained his title over Daniel Bryan, who had just won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match to earn his title shot.

