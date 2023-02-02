Edge and Sheamus Tease Match, Edge Tells Sheamus to Win the WWE IC Title First

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are teasing a match.

Wednesday marked 12 years since Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW following Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble victory. Sheamus finished the segment with a cheap shot, but he then missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.

WWE tweeted a clip of the 2010 RAW segment, and Sheamus responded, referring to Edge as a “pretend viking” for his previous role as Kjetill Flatnose on the Vikings TV show.

“.. and here i am about to surpass this gingerist pretend viking. #ultimategrandslamchampion,” Sheamus wrote, referring to his intention to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

Edge responded by suggesting a match between the two.

“Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match,” Edge wrote.

After that, the 45-year-old Celtic Warrior fired a friendly shot at the 49-year-old Rated R Superstar.

“Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone,” he replied.

As of this writing, Edge had not responded to Sheamus. Over the years, the two WWE veterans have worked a few multi-man matches, and they even teamed up on RAW in May and June 2010, defeating Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal) and John Cena in one match and wrestling Cena and Randy Orton to a No Contest in the other. Sheamus then won the WWE Championship at WWE Fatal 4 Way in June 2010 by defeating then-champion John Cena, Edge, and Randy Orton.

At WrestleMania 39, Sheamus is expected to work a Triple Threat with GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre, while Edge is expected to face Finn Balor, possibly inside Hell In a Cell.

