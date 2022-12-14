Edge Assisted Apollo Crews Every Week to Help Him With Promos

This week’s “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” features Apollo Crews. Crews appeared on the show to discuss his return to NXT, dropping his accent, fatherhood, and other topics.

Crews discussed how Edge assisted him with his promos:

“I remember working with Edge during the pandemic. He had contacted a few of us. I opened my Twitter, and I’m like, Edge had slid in my DMs. I’m like, Oh snap. I was like no way. This is not real. He just mentioned that he wanted to, while he was injured with his triceps injury, he was talking about helping some of the younger guys with promos. So I was like, man, here’s an opportunity. Extremely uncomfortable. He’s talking about FaceTiming him once a week. I’m like, Man, I hate FaceTime. I hate even talking on the phone, right? But I was like, here’s a man who’s taking his time to help me get better and advance in my career. So I have to do this, right? I have to do it.”

“So we’d be on FaceTime like once a week, and he was literally critiquing and giving me advice. I’d send him like, promo after promo. I mean, like up to like eight to 10 promos a day and he’d watch each and every one of them and be like, ‘Okay, I like what you did in the first one. Why don’t you do what you did in the third one here, this part, you should try that in this first one right here, but don’t do this.’ He was literally breaking and watching each one and breaking them down and breaking them down.”

“I remember after I did the first promo I had when I started the Nigerian character and I think I was still talking in my normal accent and it was like a two or three minute promo the first time I was out there. I came back and he just gave me a hug. He just was so impressed, so pleased, just genuinely happy that I went out there and just did that. Because it was really the first time I had been tested like that to go out there and talk. After seeing the work that we had done, kind of, you know, I don’t want to say a final product, but here’s a product of everything that he had helped me with. I think he was genuinely happy to see me not only get that opportunity, but to go out there and just kill it. I have nothing but great things to say about him and I’m very grateful that he reached out and wanted to help, not just me, but some of the other guys advance and just be better. You have someone like that who’s done everything here and here he is reaching out to us to kind of pass some of the game along. How do you pass up on that opportunity? You’d be a fool if you didn’t take that opportunity, right?”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)