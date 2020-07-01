Edge Celebrates Canada Day, Corey Graves Hypes Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher, Naomi

– Edge took to Twitter today to celebrate “Canada Day”. He said,

“Happy Canada Day! Today is doubly special to me. The birthday of my birthplace and 28 years today I had my first wrestling match. A path I continue to walk, currently stumble, down to this day.”

Happy Canada Day! Today is doubly special to me. The birthday of my birthplace and 28 years today I had my first wrestling match. A path I continue to walk, currently stumble, down to this day. pic.twitter.com/6iVyx8NOPR — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 1, 2020

– Corey Graves took to Twitter today, hyping the match between Oney Lorcan and Timothy Thatcher on tonight’s NXT broadcast:

“I think that @ONEYLORCAN vs. Timothy Thatcher has the potential to be the sleeper hit of the summer, tonight!”

I think that @ONEYLORCAN vs. Timothy Thatcher has the potential to be the sleeper hit of the summer, tonight! 👊🏼#NXTGAB — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 1, 2020

– You can check out this week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” below. Keegan Michael Key, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cros Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Lana and Natalya are all featured:

– WWE posted the following new edition of “Rock Paper Scissors Battle”, featuring Naomi: