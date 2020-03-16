Edge Challenges Randy Orton To Last Man Standing Match At WM36

Tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge issue a major challenge to Randy Orton for WrestleMania 36.

The Rated R Superstar opened RAW and challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania. Edge revealed that his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, recently came to RAW to announce his retirement again. That’s when Orton dropped her with the RKO. Edge continued and promised Orton won’t be able to get back up after their fight at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 will now take place place on April 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no crowd. The event will still air live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 36-

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles