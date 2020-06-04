Edge Co-Starring In “Money Plane” Movie

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for a new “Money Plane” movie, according to Deadline. The action movie will also star veteran actors Kelsey Grammer and Denise Richards, along with Thomas Jane, Patrick Lamont Jr. and Katrina Norman. Andrew Lawrence wrote the script with co-writers Lawrence and Tim Schaff.

The movie follows Edge’s character, a professional thief named Jack Reese. Reese is $40 million in debt and underworld kingpin Darius Emmanuel Grouch (Grammer) offers to forgive the debt if Reese will commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. If Reese fails, his family’s lives are on the line. Money Plane is scheduled to be released by Quiver Distribution on Friday, July 10 via digital platforms.