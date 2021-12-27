Edge Comments On Making Last-Minute Appearance At Madison Square Garden

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that several WWE stars were pulled from the live events in New York City and Tampa on December 26th 2021 due to the “effects of Covid-19.”

Edge, who appeared unadvertised at the Madison Square Garden event due to the main event having to be changed, wrote the following on Instagram:

“Funny thing happened on my way to Detroit. I ended up in Madison Square Garden in a cage match against Kevin Owens. When I first got word I could wrestle again, this match was on my short list of things to do before I retire(for the last time). Have a feelin we’ll see each other again.”

Sunday’s MSG match was the first time Edge competed against Owens.