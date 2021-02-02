Edge Confirmed For WWE SmackDown

Edge is now official for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. We noted earlier how WWE had teased Edge for SmackDown as a follow-up to his 30-Man Royal Rumble win on Sunday. The WWE On FOX account has now confirmed that The Rated R Superstar will return to SmackDown this week.

It will be interesting to see if Edge confronts WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as it’s been reported by F4Wonline.com that Edge vs. Reigns is the current plan for WrestleMania 37.

Bianca Belair will also appear on SmackDown to celebrate her 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match win on Sunday. It’s been reported that her WrestleMania 37 match has not been decided on.