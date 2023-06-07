Edge Confirmed For WWE’s Return To Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is returning home this summer.

Edge is now being advertised at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the August 18 SmackDown episode, which is only two weeks after SummerSlam.

Edge last wrestled in Toronto on August 22, 2022, when he defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event. Edge delivered a post-show speech in which he hinted that his retirement match could take place this year when WWE returns to the same venue and city.

Since defeating Finn Balor in Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39, Edge has only wrestled one match. On May 12, he worked a Triple Threat match with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and winner AJ Styles as part of the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament.

Styles and The O.C., Mysterio and The LWO, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits, LA Knight, and Bianca Belair are also advertised for the August 18 SmackDown. Tickets are now on sale.