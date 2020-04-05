Edge Confirms Report About Talks With AEW

It was previously reported that Edge was in talks with AEW about possibly wrestling again shortly after his appearance at Summerslam last year.

During the new WWE 24 documentary, Edge confirmed the report but did not mention AEW by name:

“SummerSlam happened and another company within the industry contacted me and said they were interested and wanted to know if I could wrestle. At this point, I didn’t know if I could. Before I did anything, I decided I needed to find out. Some discussions were had. The one thing I told them through all of this was, ‘When you give me your offer, I need to go talk to Vince.’ He’s done right by me my entire career. He gave me my chance. He trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things, be a pillar for his shows, be a general. That goes a long way for me. I reached out to Vince and said, ‘I need to talk to you this weekend. It needs to be face to face, not through texts or phone calls.’ I went, sat down with him, and told him everything. It wasn’t trying to get a bidding war going or anything like that. WWE didn’t even know if this was possible. I didn’t know if this was possible. He said, ‘Well, this needs to happen here.’”